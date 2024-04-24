Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM waived off loans worth Rs 16 trn of his billionaire friends, says Rahul

PM waived off loans worth Rs 16 trn of his billionaire friends, says Rahul

"Now the situation will change - Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian," Gandhi said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving off loans worth Rs 16 trillion of his billionaire friends, and said the country will never forgive him for this "crime".

In a post in Hindi on X, he said this money could have been used to cure the pain of Indians but was spent on creating hype for the ilk of those like 'Adanis'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Narendra Modi has waived off the loans of his billionaire friends amounting to Rs 1,60,00,00,00,00,000 i.e. 16 trillion rupees. With this much money: 16 crore youth could have got jobs of Rs 1 lakh per year, by giving Rs 1 lakh per year to 16 crore women, the lives of their families could have been changed. Countless suicides could have been prevented by waiving off the loans of 10 crore farmer families," he said.

"The entire country could have been provided gas cylinders for just Rs 400 for 20 years. The entire expenses of the Indian Army could have been borne for 3 years. Education up to graduation could have been made free for every youth from Dalit, tribal and backward society," the former Congress chief said in his post.

Charging that the "money which could have been used to cure the pain of 'Indians' was spent on creating hype for those like the 'Adanis'," he said the country will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime.

"Now the situation will change - Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian," Gandhi said.

Also Read

'File as many cases as you can': Rahul Gandhi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: No force can stop caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Do not make inflammatory remarks during campaign: Poll officials in Latur

LS polls: PM Modi is afraid of invisible voters, says AICC chief Kharge

LS elections: Repolling underway in 4 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for India': Priyanka on PM's remark

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: No force can stop caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressLok Sabha electionsModi govtAdani

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story