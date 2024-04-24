Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls LIVE: NCP (SP) moves EC over poll symbol allocation in Baramati
LiveNew Update

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: NCP (SP) moves EC over poll symbol allocation in Baramati

General Elections 2024 news updates: Catch all the news updates on the announcements related to Lok Sabha polls here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supriya Sule (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has recorded a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument given to an independent candidate contesting from its stronghold, Baramati, in Maharashtra's Pune district.
The ECI has allotted a trumpet-like symbol to independent candidate Shaikh Soyalshah Yunusshah and has identified it as "tutari," the party claimed. Laxmikant Khabiya, the poll representative of the party's candidate, Supriya Sule, said that there is a similarity in both names, which can cause confusion among voters. The poll body has allotted "a man blowing turha" (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol for the NCP (SP). Baramati is the home turf of the Pawar family, and Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is seeking a straight fourth term from the constituency, which will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7.
Following incidents of violence during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections and state assembly elections on April 19,  re-polling is set to take place on  Wednesday in Arunachal Pradesh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed on Sunday that re-polling for the Assembly polls in eight stations would begin at 6 am and conclude at 2 pm. Reports of violence and damage to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) emerged during the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, PTI reported citing a poll official.

Key Events

9:08 AM

General Elections 2024 updates: : NCP (SP) moves EC over poll symbol allocation in Baramati

9:08 AM

General Elections 2024 updates: : NCP (SP) moves EC over poll symbol allocation in Baramati

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has recorded a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument given to an independent candidate contesting from its stronghold, Baramati, in Maharashtra's Pune district.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCPI(M)BJPLok Sabha electionsmallikarjun khargeCongressAll India Trinamool CongressDMKNDA

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News