Preparations completed for counting in 2 LS constituencies in Tripura: CEO

An average of 81.48 per cent voting was recorded in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency while Tripura East registered 80.36 per cent polling

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
All preparations for counting for two Lok Sabha constituencies - Tripura West and Tripura East - and Ramnagar Assembly segment byelection have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Puneet Agarwal said on Monday.

The counting will be held in 20 locations on June 4.

The voting for Tripura West Lok Sabha seat and Ramnagar Assembly segment byelection was held on April 16 while polling for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency was conducted on April 26.

An average of 81.48 per cent voting was recorded in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency while Tripura East registered 80.36 per cent polling.

"All the preparations for counting for two Parliamentary constituencies and Ramnagar Assembly segment (byelection) have been completed. The counting will commence in 20 locations of the state on June 4 at 8 am," the CEO told PTI.

The political parties have submitted names of their counting agents who will have access to the counting process in their respective counting halls, he said.

CCTV cameras have been installed in all the counting halls to ensure transparency in the counting process, the CEO said.

Agarwal said there will be a three-tier security layer around the counting halls and prohibitory order has already been imposed around the counting halls.

The Election Commission has appointed 31 counting supervisors to conduct the counting process, he said.

In the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP had fielded Rajya Sabha MP and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb against state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha.

In Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarma contested against CPI(M) nominee Rajendra Reang.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaTripuraTripura elections

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

