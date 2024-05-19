Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Rahul could not attend rally as permission denied to land chopper: Baghel

Rahul could not attend rally as permission denied to land chopper: Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel
File image of Bhupesh Baghel | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Barabanki (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday claimed that authorities did not permit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter to land in Barabanki where he had to attend a rally, but the district administration denied the allegation as "baseless".

Addressing the Nyay Sankalp rally organised in Haidergarh here, Baghel alleged that Rahul Gandhi could not come to Barabanki as the district administration did not issue permission for the landing of his helicopter till late at night as the BJP was "scared" of Gandhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Countering the Congress leader's charge, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, in a statement issued here, said that Congress Lok Sabha candidate Tanuj Punia had applied for permission for a helipad at Rahul Gandhi's rally venue on May 15, for which the district administration had granted permission on May 16.

He said that Punia wrote a letter to the District Election Officer on May 17 stating that the pre-scheduled programme of the former Congress president was cancelled due to some urgent work, hence Baghel will attend that programme as the chief guest and address a public meeting.

Kumar said that taking cognisance of the letter by Punia, the district administration had granted permission for Baghel's public meeting on May 18.

"In such a situation, the allegation levelled by Congress leaders on the district administration during the public meeting is completely false and baseless," he said.

The District Magistrate also made public copies of the correspondence between Punia and the district administration in front of the media.

The BJP has fielded Rajrani Rawat against Tanuj Punia in Barabanki, where voting will take place on May 20 in the fifth phase.

At the rally was organised in support of Punia, Baghel said, "The public knows everything and the BJP will not be able to stop Rahul Gandhi with these tactics. The INDIA alliance government is going to be formed.'

Ssenior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Arvind Kumar Singh said that on June 4, the INDIA alliance "will bid farewell to the BJP government with great fanfare".

Topics :Rahul GandhiBhupesh BaghelLok Sabha electionsUttar PradeshBJP

First Published: May 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

