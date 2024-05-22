Rajnath slams Kejriwal's 'work from jail', targets over Maliwal's assault

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a poll meeting here in the national capital, saying he has disappointed the people of Delhi by insisting on running his government from jail.

Singh who held a roadshow in support of North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia also asserted that the BJP-led alliance will win over 400 seats and that Narendra Modi will return as prime minister for a third time in a row.

"It has happened for the first time in the history of India that a jailed chief minister has asserted that he will run the government from there. We have heard about work from home, work from office but it is the first time that we are witnessing work from jail. Kejriwal has disappointed the people of Delhi," Singh said.

The defence minister also lashed at Kejriwal over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at his residence.

"A woman was beaten in the 'sheeshmahal' (a reference to Delhi CM's official residence) and Kejriwal has not uttered even one word about it. His PA who is accused was seen with him in Lucknow from where I am contesting the elections," Singh said.

"The Delhi chief minister lacked any shame and should be shown the doors," he said.

The senior BJP leader also trained guns at Congress saying it has nothing to do with building the nation.

Kejriwal has insulted his guru Anna Hazare who wanted him not enter politics, and the Congress too broke the faith of Mahatma Gandhi who advised that the party should be disbanded after Independence, Singh said.

"I assure you on behalf of the BJP that here a person may break the confidence of the people and may not fulfil what he says but our party will stand with people and maintain their faith and confidence," he said.

Urging people to vote for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, Singh said, the Modi government has made India the fifth largest economy of the world in 7-8 years, after coming to power in 2014. India was also poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, he said.

Singh asserted that India was going to be a superpower and no force in the world could stop it from achieving its goal.

"We do not want to become a superpower to attack any country or take control over it. India is a country that believes in the philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is a family)," he said.

Three days before the end of the campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, the top leadership of BJP, including party chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have sharpened the attack on the opposition INDIA bloc and asserted that the Modi government was headed towards a huge victory.

The BJP chief took part in roadshows of BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a roadshow in support of West Delhi BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sahrawat and addressed a public meeting in South Delhi constituency as he too targeted Kejriwal.

"The one who promised to eradicate corruption in Delhi is now completely immersed in corruption," Sharma charged.

He claimed that the country has undergone a transformation after 2014 under Modi's leadership.

"After 2014, the economy, which was at 11th position globally, is now the 5th largest. In the next two years India will be the third biggest economy and then become the biggest economy of the world," the Rajasthan CM said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also campaigned for the party candidate in North West Delhi constituency.

Polling in seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25.