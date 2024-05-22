People want change as lives have become miserable under BJP: Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday claimed that people of the country want a change as their lives have become miserable under the BJP government due to unemployment and price rise.

Addressing a press conference here, Khera said, "During election campaigning, I have visited 18 states besides Odisha and found that people everywhere are very angry as they are being harassed on all fronts, hence they want a change."



People's complaints are similar everywhere, that petrol prices have increased from Rs 70 to Rs 100 in the last 10 years and LPG prices have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, he claimed.

Farmers, women and youth have been the worst affected during the 10 years of Modi government, Khera said.

On Sambit Patra's remark, he said, "Arrogance has crossed all limits as the BJP candidate from Puri says that Lord Jagannath is a 'bhakt' (disciple) of PM Modi."



He asserted that the INDIA bloc will come to power at the Centre and the BJP-led NDA is on the backfoot everywhere in the country.

"In Odisha, BJP's Lok Sabha tally will come down to three from eight at present," he said.