Reached seat-sharing understanding with some INDIA bloc partners: Kharge

On seat sharing with alliance partners, he said he has constituted a six-member committee headed by Congress leader Mukul Wasnik

He said the Congress has already begun preparation for the Lok Sabha polls
Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (KTK)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has held talks with all alliance partners of INDIA bloc on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and reached an understanding with some of them, while the dialogue with others is at the final stages.

He said the Congress has already begun preparation for the Lok Sabha polls with the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by party leader Rahul Gandhi and his own visit to various places across the country.

"Our party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going on. I have also visited Telangana, and will be travelling to Dehradun, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, Kerala and other places. Dates have been fixed for my visits and Rahul Gandhi will also come to a few places. We have already started our preparations. It is our party work and programme, we will do, it should not be compared with other parties," Kharge told reporters here.

On seat sharing with alliance partners, he said he has constituted a six-member committee headed by Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

"The committee has already held talks with everyone -- with partners in Bihar, also AAP, TMC, and all our alliance partners. In some cases there is an understanding and in some it is at the final stage," he added.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

