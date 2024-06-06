Rebuffed attempts to vitiate electoral process with rumours, doubts: ECI

The Election Commission on Thursday dedicated the "violence-free" Lok Sabha polls to Mahatma Gandhi and asserted that it rebuffed attempts to vitiate the electoral process with "rumours and baseless doubts" that could have fomented unrest across the country.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu visited the Raj Ghat, the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, after presenting the notification constituting the 18th Lok Sabha to President Droupadi Murmu.

In a statement, CEC Rajiv Kumar pledged that the EC's service to the nation, now in its 76th year, will go on with "unflinching" dedication.

"We rebuffed all attempts to vitiate the electoral process with rumours and baseless doubts which could have fomented unrest. The 'Will' and 'Wisdom' of the common man who has enormous faith in democratic institutions of India have prevailed. We are morally and legally obliged to always uphold the same by conducting free, fair and inclusive elections," the EC said.



Rajiv Kumar said the Commission had made an upfront commitment while announcing the Lok Sabha elections to keep the electoral process free from violence.

"We stand here with humility in our hearts having catalysed the will of the people of India in an almost non-violent manner," he said.

Kumar said the EC has, with all sincerity of heart and mind, made its best efforts to make sure that the right to franchise of the most ordinary Indian was not denied at any cost, and gets vigorously enabled.

He said the Commission also ensured that the world's largest electoral contest created democratic surpluses; and that violence of any form was not allowed to cast even the smallest shadow in the intense activity involving crores of people.

"All States of India and Union Territories, including Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur have set an example with their mature conduct that bodes well for the future. Ballots and not bullets are the way to peace and development," the EC said.