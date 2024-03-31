Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Recognition of contribution to progress: PM Modi on Bharat Ratna to Advani

Recognition of contribution to progress: PM Modi on Bharat Ratna to Advani

President Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former deputy prime minister Advani at his residence here earlier on Sunday

In a post on X, Modi shared pictures from the ceremony and said, "It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon Shri L K Advani Ji. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart L K Advani is a recognition of his enduring contributions to the nation's progress.

President Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former deputy prime minister Advani at his residence here earlier on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi sat next to Advani as the President honoured the veteran leader.
 

Besides Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Advani's family members attended the ceremony.

In a post on X, Modi shared pictures from the ceremony and said, "It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon Shri L K Advani Ji. This honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to our nation's progress."

"His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark on our history. I am proud to have got the opportunity to work with him very closely over the last several decades," the prime minister said.

Also Read

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna to Advani

Bharat Ratna for Advani: His guidance resolved Ram Temple issue, says MP CM

Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan, Chaudhary Charan Singh

Bharat Ratna: 'Dil jeet liya', says Jayant; Sonia welcomes announcement

Visionary leadership furthered progress: PM greets L K Advani on birthday

Last 10 years only trailer: PM promises big steps in 100 days of new govt

PM Modi to launch Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar on April 4

Jai Ram Thakur meets Kangana, discusses strategy for upcoming LS polls

Fighting battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks: PM Modi

'I-T notice to Cong on orders of Centre after electoral bonds scam bust'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLK AdvaniBharat Ratna

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story