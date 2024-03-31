Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi to launch Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar on April 4

PM Modi to launch Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar on April 4

The announcement was made by Chirag Paswan, BJP's junior alliance partner, a second-term MP from Jamui who has now shifted base, passing over the mantle to brother-in-law Arun Bharti

Paswan, who will contest from Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, also shared a poster with the PM's image printed alongside that of Bharti, who is making his electoral debut. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle in Bihar on April 4 with a rally in Jamui, where voting will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement was made by Chirag Paswan, BJP's junior alliance partner, a second-term MP from Jamui who has now shifted base, passing over the mantle to brother-in-law Arun Bharti.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said: "It is a matter of immense pride for our workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching his Lok Sabha campaign in Bihar from Jamui".

Paswan, who will contest from Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, also shared a poster with the PM's image printed alongside that of Bharti, who is making his electoral debut.

"I take this opportunity to thank the prime minister on behalf of the people of Jamui. We are confident that under his leadership, the NDA will bag all 40 seats in Bihar, and achieve the target of 400 plus, said Paswan.

His party is contesting five seats in Bihar, where the BJP will be fielding candidates in 17 constituencies, followed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which will be fighting 16. One seat each has gone to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Also Read

Bihar Employment Fair: Everything you need to know about companies coming

Ram mandir to govt jobs: Issues that may dominate Lok Sabha elections

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

Jai Ram Thakur meets Kangana, discusses strategy for upcoming LS polls

Fighting battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks: PM Modi

'I-T notice to Cong on orders of Centre after electoral bonds scam bust'

Lok Sabha polls: 55 candidates left in fray for five seats of Uttarakhand

RSS-BJP like poison, Oppn must fight Lok Sabha elections unitedly: Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterBihar

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story