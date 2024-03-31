Jai Ram Thakur meets Kangana, discusses strategy for upcoming LS polls

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday met BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut at her home in Bhambla to discuss the election strategy.

Ranaut, a popular Hindi film actor, welcomed Thakur by presenting him with a cap at her Mandi house.

Sarkaghat MLA Dilip Singh Thakur and other local BJP office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Kangana kick-started her election campaign on Friday with a road show and a rally.

On Sunday, she slammed the Congress leaders over their remarks on women of Mandi and called upon the people to give a befitting reply to the party in the coming election.

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir recently stoked a controversy when they made comments on Kangana and Mandi.

Talking to reporters in the local dialect, Kangana said "no matter where you work, where you go, home is home and people here are my own."

"I have always fought for the women's rights and women empowerment," she added.

Thakur, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, in a statement said that the masses will respond to the Congress for making "false promises" to them and closing down about 1,000 government institutions in the state.

Thakur also met former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal later at his house in Hamirpur district, along with Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh and Ashish Sharma to seek his blessings.