Reject proponents of lies, hatred; vote for Cong for bright future: Sonia

She said the Congress and the INDIA bloc members were committed to defending the Constitution and democracy

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:56 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the people to reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for her party for a "brighter and more equal future" for all.
 
Her appeal came on the day of the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha polls.
 

She said the Congress and the INDIA bloc members were committed to defending the Constitution and democracy.
 
"Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all," Gandhi said in a video message.
 
She alleged that youth unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. These challenges, she claimed, stem from the "niyat" (intention) and "niti" (policy) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which aim for power, rejecting inclusivity and dialogue.

"The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish.
 
"Today, I ask for your support once again. Our 'Nyay Patra' and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India. The Congress and the INDIA (bloc) parties are committed to defending our Constitution and democracy," Gandhi said.

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsSonia GandhiCongress

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

