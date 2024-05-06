Repolling to be held at a voting booth in Barmer LS seat on May 8: Raj CEO

Repolling will be held at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha seat on May 8 due to breach of vote confidentiality, an official on Monday said.

Four members of the polling party have been suspended in this case.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that the Election Commission has issued instructions for repolling at a polling booth in Dudhwa Khurd village in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting was held in this Lok Sabha constituency during the second phase on April 26.

Gupta said that repolling will be held on Wednesday - May 8 - from 7 am to 5 pm at polling centre number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd booth of Chauhtan assembly constituency.

The chief electoral officer said the department has made all preparations for repolling as per the instructions of the Election Commission and added webcasting will be done at the polling station.

Gupta said that after receiving a complaint about breach of confidentiality of vote at this booth on the polling day, the election department of Rajasthan had sent a proposal to the Election Commission of India for repolling.

The official said that four members of the polling team which conducted the voting on April 26 at this booth of Chauhtan (Barmer) have been suspended by the district collector (district election officer) Barmer along with necessary legal action being taken against the representative of the webcasting vendor.

Action will be taken against them under the Representation of the People Act for violating the secrecy of voting, he added.

Repolling was earlier held at a polling station in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency on May 2.

There are total 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Of these, voting was held for 12 seats in the first phase on April 19 and for 13 seats in the second phase on April 26.