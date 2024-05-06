Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Amit Shah fake video case: Court sends accused to judicial custody

Amit Shah fake video case: Court sends accused to judicial custody

Reddy, 37, was produced before magistrate Neha Garg by Delhi police's special cell, which sought 14-day judicial custody for the accused

The judicial magistrate, however, sent the accused to one day judicial custody, and directed the jail authorities to produce him before the judge regularly hearing the case on Tuesday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi Court on Monday sent a Congress member, arrested for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to one day judicial custody.

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', according to officials.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reddy, 37, was produced before magistrate Neha Garg by Delhi police's special cell, which sought 14-day judicial custody for the accused.

Police told the court that the accused was not required for further interrogation.

The judicial magistrate, however, sent the accused to one day judicial custody, and directed the jail authorities to produce him before the judge regularly hearing the case on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, Reddy also moved bail application before the court on which the judge issued notice to the Delhi police and listed the matter for hearing on May 7.

The Delhi Police had arrested Reddy on Friday.

The special cell had registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservation.

Also Read

What part of Insta influencers' followers are fake? Answer will shock you

Cambodia fake job scam explained: Over 5k Indians coerced into cybercrimes

Delhi Police files FIR over fake video of Amit Shah's remark on reservation

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Tendulkar calls out his fake video, concerned about misuse of technology

In view of polls, SC to consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on Tue

Remove fake content from social media within 3 hours: EC tells parties

Govt scraps pulses import tax to curb food inflation amid LS election

Modi govt decreased import duty on apples from 75% to 50%, says Congress

Polling in 93 LS seats on Tuesday; PM Modi, Shah to cast vote in Ahmedabad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahDelhiCourts

First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story