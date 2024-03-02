Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Shah to visit Maharashtra on March 5, hold BJP's election meeting, rallies

Shah to visit Maharashtra on March 5, hold BJP's election meeting, rallies

A day before Shah's visit, BJP president J P Nadda will address the youth at 'Namo Yuva Sammelan' in Nagpur on March 4, he said

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)
Press Trust of India Nagpur

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on March 5 to take part in election-related meetings and programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, its state unit chief said on Saturday.

Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April or May this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Amravati, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. After Akola, Shah will visit Jalgaon, where he will address the 'Maha Yuva Sammelan', a youth convention, at 2 pm, he said. The former BJP chief will then address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6 pm, he added.

A day before Shah's visit, BJP president J P Nadda will address the youth at 'Namo Yuva Sammelan' in Nagpur on March 4, he said.

"Around one lakh youth from Maharashtra will attend the event," he said, adding that the BJP will seek opinion from the youth about their vision for the development of India, which will then be forwarded to the central leadership for inclusion in the BJP's election manifesto.

The BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

People displaced by Manipur violence to vote at special polling stations

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Nyay Yatra' to enter Madhya Pradesh today

LS Polls: U'khand CEO orders increased monitoring of liquor sales, seizures

BJP's poll body mulls over Lok Sabha candidates for nearly 16 states

Don't seek votes on basis of caste, religion, language: EC to parties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahBJP MLAsLok Sabha electionsElection campaignMaharashtra government

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story