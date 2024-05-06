Shivpuri: The stronghold of Scindias left behind on the tourism map

Once the summer capital of the Scindia dynasty, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, a district situated 100 km from Gwalior, boasts of one of the oldest national parks in the country – the Madhav National Park – established in 1958. It is home to many architectural and natural heritages like the Chhatris of Scindias and Sakhya Sagar reservoir (a Ramsar site) and is known for its grey, white and ‘panther’ stones.

But the area has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, like the high rate of tuberculosis among its Sahariya tribe and water scarcity, and not as much for its tourism.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Many potential recreational zones remained underdeveloped so far, like the tranquil landscape among small hills and the bank of River Sindh at Amolpatha. Decades-old forest road to the Bankde Sarkar temple which connects Shivpuri to Jhansi and Orchha is in a deteriorated condition and needs repair to attract tourists to the city,” says Neha Samadhiya, a local resident of Shivpuri.

A visit by Business Standard showed Scindia Chhatris with central water features (Babri) marred with non-operational street lightings and fountains, with no tourist guide accessible.

In an extempore chat with Business Standard, Saddam Khan, who has managed Madhav National Park Tourist Village Shivpuri for the past 11 years said, the number of tourists visiting the city has steadily decreased. The city’s hotel industry is underdeveloped, and public awareness of the city’s tourism sector is low. The sailing club’s boating facility, which offers tourists an exciting adventure, is broken. The main attractions for tourists are the lakes, which are most appealing during the rainy season. However, with proper maintenance by the district tourism office, these could be enjoyed throughout the winter months as well.





ALSO READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia looks to reclaim lost glory in former bastion Guna Some tourist destinations are facing issues with the National Green Tribunal. The national highway 3, which passes through Madhav National Park, is in poor shape, and as a result, transportation facilities do not use the route that travels from Gwalior to Jhansi and Orchha via Shivpuri. That’s the major point where Shivpuri loses its tourists, he said.

Untapped tourism potential

Even though Shivpuri is well-connected by roads from cities like Gwalior, Jhansi, Orcha, and Kota, it hasn’t been able to realise its tourism potential.

The forests of Madhav National Park were once the hunting grounds of Mughal emperors. Marsh crocodiles are in abundance in the park’s Sakhya Sagar lake. The national park’s website mentions that as a result, the lake resembles a crocodile safari, drawing particular interest from tourists. However, official data shows that Madhav National Park has recorded a fall in number of visitors from 26,340 in 2011 to 17,491 in 2018.

The city has been identified as one of the important tourist destinations in circuit number 1 (Gwalior-Shivpuri-Orchha-Khajuraho) of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC).

According to the city’s District Tourism Master Plan 2017, Shivpuri possesses excellent tourism potential, “most of which still remains virgin and unexplored”. It has tourist attractions like Chhatris of Scindias, Tatya Tope Memorial, Bhadiyya Kund, Madhav Vilas Palace, George Castle, Narvar Fort, Survaiya Ki Garhi, and others.

However, the city receives comparatively fewer tourists than other areas of circuit number 1, that is, Gwalior, Orchha, and Khajuraho, the master plan shows.

Due to weak branding and marketing, together with limited infrastructure support, the city is unable to attract large numbers of tourists.

“The contribution of these destinations to the local tourism economy and domestic tourist arrivals is important. Shivpuri has a lot of historical, cultural, and natural tourism resources. However, we fail to get optimum output due to a lack of proper advertising management and marketing,” says Pramod Kumar Singh, faculty at APS University, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

There have been efforts to re-establish the city on the tourist map of Madhya Pradesh. In March 2023, Madhav National Park saw a reintroduction of tigers after a gap of 27 years, which became extinct due to excessive hunting.

“The roar of the big cats had fallen silent in the national park 27 years ago... It was my respected father’s (Madhavrao Scindia’s) dream because he was attached to wildlife. Re-establishing wildlife on his birth anniversary would be a true tribute to him,” Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who released one of the tigers, had said.

In March 2024, the Ministry for Civil Aviation, headed by Scindia, announced plans to develop Guna and Shivpuri airports in Madhya Pradesh under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, with Rs 45 crore earmarked for the development of Shivpuri airport. The move was aimed at improving accessibility, boosting trade, commerce, and tourism, and ultimately contributing to the economic growth of the region.





ALSO READ: LS polls: Congress' Digvijaya Singh eyes old turf against new favourite “For the town, which depends heavily on agriculture and mining activities (banned by the Supreme Court), tourism can be developed as an economic driver for the city and areas around it,” says Anurag Singh Parihar, assistant professor at AKS University, Madhya Pradesh.

Missing from poll pitch

Shivpuri is one of the eight assembly constituencies of the Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha seat. As per news reports, more than 18,00,000 voters will cast their votes from all eight seats, of which 2,62,244 voters belong to Shivpuri. However, the issue of tourism and related employment generation is missing from Scindia’s poll pitch.

His royal family has nursed the constituency for decades. Be it Congress or BJP, the Scindias have reigned in the region.

Jyotiraditya Scindia himself has been a Congress’ Member of Parliament for 17 years from 2002 to 2019. He lost to BJP’s K P Yadav in the 2019 elections. This time Scindia is taking on the Congress as a BJP candidate. During an election campaign in 2014, he had vowed to transform Shivpuri so much so that “even people from Paris would come to see its development”.

However, locals say his election pitch this time has somewhat changed. As a BJP candidate, his focus is more on what he has done for the people of Shivpuri despite not being a Parliamentarian. He is betting more on ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and how important the constituency was for his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia.

“Scindia, oh Scindia dil se; sochna ab kya hai, chunein Modi phir se.”

“Twenty years ago when I resolved to walk on the path of dedication, I decided that if no one would solve your problems, Jyotiraditya Scindia would. I am the spider of Shivpuri. I have built a network of roads here, a network of substations, a network of irrigation facilities, and a network of progress and development for the people here,” said Scindia, speaking to the residents of Shivpuri.

Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia and said, “The Scindia family has served in the Lok Sabha since the country’s independence, but despite this, they have been unable to address the main problems the constituency faces, such as unemployment, poor irrigation systems, and inadequate educational institutions.”

Now, it’s up to the people, who will head to the polls on May 7th.