Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Strict instructions passed to ensure transparency in counting process: CEC

Strict instructions passed to ensure transparency in counting process: CEC

Instructions have also been passed to cover the entire process using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI
File Image: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been passed to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing process of counting of votes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Counting of votes for the just-held Lok Sabha elections as well as assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is underway.
"Today is counting day. Today will mark the end of two and a half months of preparations," Kumar told PTI Video here
.
He said strict instructions have been given to all chief electoral officers, district magistrates, observers and superintendents of police to ensure transparency in the counting process according to rules.

Kumar said strict instructions have been issued to include candidates and their counting agents in the entire process.

Instructions have also been passed to cover the entire process using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis.



Also Read

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: These are the key battles to watch on result day

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

Zero-tolerance policy towards misuse of money in elections: CEC Kumar

Govt likely to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with SC judges

BJP leading in all 5 seats of Uttarakhand; trend continuing since 2014

LS polls: Khattar, Akhilesh Yadav among ex-CMs in fray. Check early trends

Lok Sabha 2024: As INDIA closes in on NDA in UP, a repeat of 2004 on cards?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Why are all eyes on Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Akhilesh in lead: Initial trends

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsElections in Indiachief election commissionerElection news

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story