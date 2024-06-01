Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Tejashwi claims BJP's '400 paar' movie flopped in first phase of exit polls

Tejashwi claims BJP's '400 paar' movie flopped in first phase of exit polls

Speaking to ANI on the BJP's '400 paar' slogan, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Unka 400 ka film first phase mein hi flop ho gaya. (BJP's film of '400 paar' became a flop in the first phase itself.)"

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases. While the first six phases are over, the last phase is scheduled for June 1. (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Rashriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, exuded confidence in the victory of the INDIA bloc winning over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and said the Bharatiya Janata party's "400 Paar" film was a flop in the first round of voting.

The RJD leader also said that the INDIA bloc will get over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and mentioned that the decision to choose a candidate for the post of Prime Minister will be decided by the alliance later.

Meanwhile, following the meeting with INDIA bloc parties, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also exuded confidence that the opposition alliance will win more than 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge, along with other opposition leaders, posed for photographs following the meeting on Saturday.

The Congress president said that they want to take the "truth" to the people against BJP's narrative.

This comes a day after the Congress party announced its non-participation in the exit poll debates, terming them "speculation and slugfest for TRP.

"On being asked about the unity in the alliance, Kharge said "they are united" and no one should try to divide them."We are united, and we will remain united. Don't try to divide us," he said.

The exit polls will come out after voting in the last phase of the elections concludes on June 1.

Leaders from Congress, the Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for discussions as the final phase of polling is underway.

The meeting was held on the polling day of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said she would not attend the meeting due to the polls in the state and to review the impact of cyclone Remal. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also skipped the meeting.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases. While the first six phases are over, the last phase is scheduled for June 1.

A total of 57 constituencies from eight states and UTs will be voting in the last phase. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

