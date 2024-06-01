Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJP will win over 370 seats, NDA over 400, says BJP chief Nadda

LS polls: BJP will win over 370 seats, NDA over 400, says BJP chief Nadda

His remarks came on a day when polling was held for the seventh and last phase of the general elections. Counting of votes will be conducted on June 4

JP Nadda, Nadda
Varanasi: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses the 'Lokmat Jagran Vidwat Seminar', Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

People have voted for a capable, powerful, developed and self-reliant India and to put aside appeasement, nepotism and corruption, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Saturday, exuding confidence that his party will win more than 370 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA more than 400.

His remarks came on a day when polling was held for the seventh and last phase of the general elections. Counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this "festival of democracy" a success for the BJP. "His efforts are definitely yielding results," the BJP chief said.

Nadda also thanked BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gakari, and the "crores of party workers" for their contributions during the elections.
 

He also thanked constituents of the NDA for enthusiastically participating in the election and said with their hardwork, they succeeded in conveying their thoughts to the people.

"In this election, the voters of the country have voted for a capable India, a powerful India, a developed India, a self-reliant India and to move ahead in the economy, and to put aside appeasement, nepotism and corruption," Nadda said.

"I have full faith that the voters of India will make the BJP win more than 370 seats and the NDA win more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Nadda thanked the people for their participating in the election.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

LS polls: Congress' Indore candidate withdraws nomination, could join BJP

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

20,000 Congress volunteers to spread Rahul's message in LS polls: Report

Defamation case: Court summons Rahul on Jun 7, grants bail to K'taka CM

'INDIA' bloc will win over 295 Lok Sabha seats, says Kharge after Oppn meet

LS polls: INDIA bloc to get over 295 seats, says Kharge after meeting

Sensex to GDP: How India looked when a party won 400 seats the last time

Viewers beware: Five times when exit polls proved to be really wrong

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaNarendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElection Commission

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story