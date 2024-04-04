Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Think, understand and then take right decision: Rahul Gandhi urges voters

Think, understand and then take right decision: Rahul Gandhi urges voters

The former Congress chief said the country is currently standing at a "crucial juncture"

Rahul Gandhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said India is currently standing at a "crucial juncture" and urged people to recognise the difference between those who "build the country" and those who "destroy" it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi conveyed to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that their future is in their hands, and that they must think, understand and then take the right decision.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The former Congress chief said the country is currently standing at a "crucial juncture".

Every section of the society will have to recognize the difference between those who "build the country" and those who "destroy" it.

 


The Congress and the INDIA bloc mean that youth's first job confirmed, guarantee of MSP to farmers, every poor woman a millionaire, minimum Rs 400 per day for workers, caste census and economic survey and secure Constitution and rights of citizen, he said.

 

"And, the BJP means: unemployment confirmed, debt burden on farmers, unsafe and without rights women, forced and helpless labourers, discrimination and exploitation of the underprivileged and dictatorship and sham democracy," Gandhi said.

"Your future is in your hands, think, understand and take the right decision," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Also Read

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

'5 power centres in Congress': Sanjay Nirupam blasts party after expulsion

EC issues guidelines for genuine electors to cast vote without voter I-card

'NDA to win all 40 Bihar seats': PM Modi campaigns for Chirag Paswan

Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others sworn in as RS members: Checklist

Modi govt has shown 'extreme vindictiveness' to WB for rejecting BJP: Cong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story