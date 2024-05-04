Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Those indulged in corruption will face action in next five years: PM Modi

Those indulged in corruption will face action in next five years: PM Modi

Hitting out at jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren without taking his name, Modi said leaders of the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc take out rallies in support of the corrupt

Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sisai (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA government has unmasked corrupt forces, and all those who indulged in corruption would face action under law in the next five years.

Hitting out at jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren without taking his name, Modi said leaders of the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc take out rallies in support of the corrupt.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The former Jharkhand CM is behind bars for corruption; Modi is committed to wipe out the menace. In the next five years, all those who indulged in corruption will face legal action," he said at a poll rally in Gumla's Sisai to campaign for BJP candidate Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

The INDIA bloc leaders, neck-deep in corruption, hold rallies, including in Delhi and Ranchi, voicing support for corrupt people, which reveals their true character, the PM said.

Modi also blamed Congress for the backwardness of tribal districts, alleging that food grains used to rot in godowns during the UPA regime from 2004 to 2014, while tribal children died due to starvation.

No force on earth can stop free ration delivery to the poor, this is Modi's guarantee, the prime minister asserted.

Modi said the NDA government ensured that the poor get access to the internet, which was meant only for rich people during the Congress rule.

The PM also slammed the Congress for not taking any action against Maoists to preserve the party's vote bank.

Also Read

Ram mandir to govt jobs: Issues that may dominate Lok Sabha elections

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

India's international stature has grown after Modi became PM: Rajnath Singh

Nadda hails Modi's leadership for BJP's big rise, says will score hat trick

LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana's Medak today

CM Adityanath attacks Cong manifesto, rakes up 'jizya', cow slaughter

Shah mocks Rahul for contesting 2 LS seats, says he will lose Rae Bareli

Over 20% candidates in 4th phase polls declare criminal cases: ADR report

Modi trying to create fear among Hindus to remain in power: Farooq Abdullah

21% candidates contesting Phase 4 LS polls have criminal cases against them

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsNational Democratic AllianceBJP

First Published: May 04 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story