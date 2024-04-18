Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / TMC files complaint with Election Commission against Bengal Guv Ananda Bose

TMC files complaint with Election Commission against Bengal Guv Ananda Bose

Polling is scheduled in Cooch Behar on April 19 and the 48-hour silence period when campaigning is barred began on Wednesday evening

Ananda Bose
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose for allegedly interfering in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"A complaint against Governor C V Ananda Bose has been lodged with EC for repeatedly interfering with the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 and attempting to visit poll-going areas during the silent period and on polling day," a TMC leader said.

The Election Commission has advised the West Bengal Governor to call off his proposed tour of Cooch Behar on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct, sources said on Wednesday.

Polling is scheduled in Cooch Behar on April 19 and the 48-hour silence period when campaigning is barred began on Wednesday evening.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaTMCElection CommissionWest BengalCooch Behar

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

