Union IT Minister Chandrasekhar declares assets worth over Rs 28 crore

BJP leader and Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting the polls from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets worth over Rs 28 crore.

Chandrasekhar, who is fighting against Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, and CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran in the April 26 polls, submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer on Thursday.

As per the affidavit filed along with the nomination paper, the total value of his movable assets stands at Rs 13,69,18,637, while his spouse possesses assets valued at Rs 12,47,00,408.

These include cash in hand, details of deposits in banks, non-banking financial companies, and cooperative societies, as well as investments in bonds, debentures, shares, units in companies/mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

His movable assets also comprise a 1942 model Red Indian Scout, registered in Karnataka and purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000, along with jewellery, bullion, and other valuable items valued at over Rs 3.25 crore.

The BJP leader's immovable assets include self-acquired property purchased at a price of Rs 5,26,42,640, with an approximate current market value of Rs 14,40,00,000.

He has liabilities of Rs 19,41,92,894 that are under dispute, while his spouse's liabilities under the same category amount to Rs 1,63,43,972. These include loans from banks, financial institutions, and others.

Chandrasekhar's total income shown in the 2022-23 Income Tax return is Rs 5,59,200, while it was Rs 680 for the year 2021-22.