US dismisses Russia's allegations of interference in India's LS elections

The reason is that they try to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the general parliamentary elections. That is part of meddling into India's internal affairs

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the question on the alleged plot | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:00 AM IST
The United States on Thursday dismissed the Russian allegations of the US interfering in the ongoing Indian elections.

"No, of course, we don't involve ourselves in elections in India as we don't involve ourselves in elections anywhere in the world. Those are decisions for the people of India to make," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova statement in Moscow in this regard when asked about a recent Washington Post article alleging that a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer was involved in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil last year.

"Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi... we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states  of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state," Zakharova told reporters in Moscow.

She described it as a colonial mentality of the United States.

"The reason is that they try to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the (ongoing) general parliamentary elections. That is part of meddling into India's internal affairs," RT news quoted her as saying.

"The Washington Post, it seems to me, should use the term 'repressive regime' and everything you quoted in relation to Washington. It is difficult to imagine a more repressive regime than Washington, both in domestic and international affairs," she said.

In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the question on the alleged plot.

"There is a publicly returned indictment that contains alleged facts. They are allegations until they're proven before a jury that anyone can go and read. I won't speak to them here because of course it's an ongoing legal matter and I'll leave it at that, he said.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

