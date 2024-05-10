Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Maratha quota, credit over name change could sway voters in Aurangabad

Maratha quota, credit over name change could sway voters in Aurangabad

Much has changed five years down the line. The Shiv Sena has split and the AIMIM no longer has the support of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Aurangabad MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel
Aurangabad MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel
BS Reporter Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 12:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Aurangabad, Maratha reservation protests could sway voters

In 2019, Imtiaz Jaleel, a former journalist, secured a surprise win for the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, a constituency the Shiv Sena had lost only once since 1989. It was also the first win for the AIMIM outside of Hyderabad.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Much has changed five years down the line. The Shiv Sena has split and the AIMIM no longer has the support of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
 
Both the Sena factions, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, claim credit for renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
In 2019, Jaleel who defeated the undivided Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire by 4,492 votes is again in the fray as is Khaire, a four-term MP from Aurangabad.
 
The Shinde-led Sena has fielded Sandipanrao Bhumare, a multiple-term legislator from the neighbouring Jalna district.
The rank and file continue to be with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Bhumare is seen as an outsider.
Other issues, such as the protests over the Maratha reservation, could also influence voting behaviour. The VBA fielding a candidate could hurt Jaleel's chances in a multi-cornered close contest. 


Also Read

LS polls highlights: Congress does not want to include Lingayat, Maratha into OBC list, says PM Modi

LS polls highlights: Congress govt will ensure 50% reservation cap is removed, says Rahul Gandhi

LS Polls highlights: BJP wants to abolish reservation, we want to increase it beyond 50%, says Rahul

28% contesting Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections are crorepati candidates

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha elections: Bihar litchi faces the heat amid cargo curbs

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Parties sniff opportunity in 'itra' hub

Not everyone looks alike in India: Adhir on Pitroda's 'racist' remarks

LS polls: Delhi voters to get free bike taxi ride to booths on voting day

Free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for 500,000 Odiyas if BJP wins: Himanta

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsMaharashtraMaratha reservation

First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story