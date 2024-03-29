Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Using app, citizens send 79,000 complaints of poll code violations: ECI

Using app, citizens send 79,000 complaints of poll code violations: ECI

The Election Commission said that since the announcement of General elections on March 16, there have been numerous complaints of MCC violations on the cVigil app, most of which have been resolved

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The cVigil app has got more than 79,000 complaints of violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) since Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16, it was revealed on Friday.

The Election Commission (EC) said more than 99 per cent of the complaints were resolved and most within 100 minutes, calling cVigil an “effective tool in the hands of the people” to flag MCC violations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


More than 58,500 complaints (73 per cent of the total) were against illegal hoardings and banners. More than 1,400 complaints were registered in relation with money gifts, and liquor distribution. As many as 2,454 were against the defacement of property.

Out of the 535 issues related to the display of firearms and intimidation, the ECI said 529 were resolved. Another 1,000 complaints were about campaigning after deadline and the use of loudspeakers.

Launched in July 2018, cVigil connects citizens with the district control rooms, returning officers and the so-called flying squads of the commission. With the app, citizens can immediately report incidents of political misconduct without having to go to the office of the returning officer, the ECI informed.

How does cVigil work?


Users can capture audio clips, photos or videos of election misconduct. A “100-minute” countdown for time-bound response to complaints is ensured. The app enables automatic geo-tagging when a user switches on their camera in cVIGIL to report a violation. This helps flying squads to know the location of an alleged violation. Images captured by citizens can be used as evidence in a court of law.

Citizens have the option of registering complaints anonymously. 

Also Read

LS elections: TMC complains against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for violating MCC

Rajasthan SEC seeks reports over alleged MCC violation by Chief Minister

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why England start at 5-0 in their first innings?

'There's RSS base in Sandeshkhali', says Mamata Banerjee amid ongoing row

Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

Lok Sabha polls: Shah to visit Tripura for 2 days from Apr 7 to campaign

BJP's Rekha Patra lodges complaint against TMC leader for privacy violation

LS polls: Over 79K violations reported so far through C-Vigil app, says EC

LS polls: RJD to contest on 26, Cong, Left to field on 14 seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha polls: Oppn seals Bihar deal; RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBS Web ReportsElection CommissionModel Code of ConductElections

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story