Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Voter turnout in phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections at 65.68%, says EC

Voter turnout in phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections at 65.68%, says EC

Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence

vote,voting,election,voter
A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote through postal ballot for Lok Sabha elections at the old DM office, in Bardhaman, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68 per cent, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8, a day after the third phase of voting took place.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement on Saturday, EC said 66.89 per cent of men, 64.4 per cent of women and 25.2 per cent of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations. In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore males and 8.39 crore females, were eligible to vote.
 

 

Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence.

In phase three of the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout of voters was 68.4 per cent.

Also Read

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 1 pm?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: 60.03% aggregate voter turnout at 7 pm

Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Over 25% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 9 am?

Congress will get fewer seats than age of its 'shehzada': PM Modi

Delhi's lone third-gender candidate makes 'sauchalay se, Sansad tak' pitch

'PM Modi won't be replaced after 75': Shah's response to Kejriwal's remark

LS elections: PM Modi on 'One nation, One leader' mission, says Kejriwal

Why didn't PM take action if Ambani, Adani were sending black money: Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsElection Commission

First Published: May 11 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story