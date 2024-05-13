Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Voters came out in large numbers, reaffirmed faith in democracy: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday lauded voters in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency for coming out to exercise their right to franchise in large numbers.

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday lauded voters in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency for coming out to exercise their right to franchise in large numbers.

In a post on X, the LG said he hoped to see a historic turnout in the next two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 36 per cent till 5 pm, the second highest since 1989. The final figure of the voter turnout is awaited.

"Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the Constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling," Sinha said.

"I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of electors and hopeful (hope) to see historic turnout in the next two phases (in Baramulla and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies on May 20 and 25, respectively). I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride," he said.
 

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

