LS polls: FM Sitharaman questions 'lofty promises' in Congress manifesto

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday questioned the viability of the "lofty promises" in the Congress manifesto and asked whether the party will borrow substantially and raise taxes to fund the new schemes.

"Has @INCIndia considered the cost of the lofty promises made in their manifesto? Have they calculated how much the 'Khata Khat' schemes will cost fiscally? Will they borrow substantially for them, or will they raise taxes to fund them? How many welfare schemes would @RahulGandhi shut down to accommodate the fiscal cost of the 'Khata Khat' schemes?" she said in a series of posts on social media X.

The Congress party in its manifesto released last month promised to fill up 3 million vacancies in government jobs, launch an urban employment programme for the poor, and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to women heads of poor households. Under the proposed right to apprenticeship scheme, the party has promised to pay Rs 1 lakh per year stipend to unemployed youth under 25.





ALSO READ: PM spoke to Putin, Zelenskyy, ensured safe passage to Indian students: EAM "Would @RahulGandhi care to answer these real questions and explain how their gigantic schemes of fiscal splurge would work without increasing taxes or borrowing heavily and running down the economy?" Sitharaman asked.

The finance minister claimed the Narendra Modi government's fiscal management is much better than that of the UPA despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic in which substantial resources were used for relief efforts. Sitharaman said the central government debt including external debt at current prices grew 3.2 times during the UPA rule from financial year 2004 to financial year 2014 compared to 2.9 times from financial year 2014 to financial year 2024. "This lower increase between financial year 2014 and financial year 2024 occurred despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Centre borrowed to provide relief to those in need even as revenues fell," she added.

Sitharaman said post-pandemic, the Narendra Modi government pursued a “balanced approach” to fiscal consolidation while sustaining economic growth. This strategy reduced the fiscal deficit from 9.2 per cent of GDP in financial year 2020-21 to 5.8 per cent of GDP in the revised estimates for financial year 2024. The Interim Budget projects a further reduction to 5.1 per cent of GDP in financial year 2024-25. "Similarly, the Central Government's debt-to-GDP ratio fell from 61.4 per cent in financial year 2020-21 to 57.1 per cent in financial year 2023-24," she added.

The finance minister said under UPA, for six consecutive years between financial year 2009 and financial year 2014, India's gross fiscal deficit was at least 4.5 per cent of GDP. It was between 4.5 per cent – 5 per cent of GDP in three out of the six years, between 5 per cent – 6 per cent in one, and more than 6 per cent in two years. "And there was no COVID-19-like crisis that needed such a quantum of fiscal expansion, showing poor fiscal management by UPA," she said.

Sitharaman said UPA's legacy of fiscal shortsightedness and hidden debts contrasts sharply with the era of transparent, strategic, and transformative investments under the Narendra Modi government. "The question isn’t just about borrowing; it's also about applying thought on expenditure. Congress is interested in spending on short-term populist measures, and there has never been a focus on long-term development," she added.