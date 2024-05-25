Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / We will work on policy of 'sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhay', says Mayawati

We will work on policy of 'sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhay', says Mayawati

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "atrocities against the minorities under the guise of Hindutva have reached their peak'

Mayawati
Mirzapur: BSP Chief Mayawati during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday claimed that people have abandoned the BJP and the Congress because of their bad policies.

Addressing an election rally in Gorakhpur in support of BSP candidate Javed Simnani, Mayawati alleged that the BJP was following wrong policies just like the Congress.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She expressed confidence that the NDA won't be able to retain power at the Centre due to the casteist, capitalist and communal policies of the BJP and its allies provided the election is fair and the voting machines are not tampered with.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "atrocities against the minorities under the guise of Hindutva have reached their peak".

"Along with this, the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes is also not very good. Especially, the Brahmin community is being harassed on a large scale in the entire state," Mayawati said.

"Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the country's economy is being adversely affected. Poverty, unemployment and inflation are continuously increasing while corruption has not ended yet," she added.
 

She urged people to not let the BJP or the Congress win the Lok Sabha elections, asserting if the BSP is voted to power then it would ensure welfare for all.

"If the BSP comes to power at the Centre, it will work on the policy of 'sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhay' (welfare for all). By doing this, the unfulfilled dream of BSP founder Kanshi Ram ji can be fulfilled," she said.

Referring to the Central government's free ration scheme, Mayawati said, "The little free ration being given to you will not benefit you permanently. I want to tell you that the ration given to you for free does not come from the pockets of the BJP and the RSS people but from your tax money."

Mayawati also hit out at the Samajwadi Party.

"When the SP was in power, it changed the names of districts and institutions which we made in the names of our saints and gurus. This shows their (SP's) bad intentions towards these saints and gurus. In such conditions, I believe that you will not vote for the SP," she said.

Polling in Gorakhpur will be held in the last phase on June 1.

Also Read

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew, now sacked as her political heir?

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

Young voters set to shape India's political future in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

BSP releases third list of 12 candidates, fields Sarvar Malik from Lucknow

LS polls: PoK is ours and we will take it, says Amit Shah at Una rally

Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 6: Over 49% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Voters can check length of queues at polling booths from home: Punjab CEO

Ranchi provides free ride to urban voters in bid to up polling percentage

LS elections: Left leaders cast vote in Delhi, say 'democracy at stake'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MayawatiLok Sabha electionsBSPBJP

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story