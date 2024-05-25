Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 6: Over 49% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Voting is underway for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The phase will see voting in 58 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all seven seats in Delhi.

Delhi and seven more states and Union territories will face intense battles in the sixth phase after which only another 57 constituencies will be left in the seventh and the final phase of polls on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Jharkhand

Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 54.34 per cent till 3 pm. The state is voting for four out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.



Voting started at 7 am for the Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur constituencies, with polling scheduled until 5 pm.

Giridih recorded the highest voter turnout at 57.11 per cent, followed by Jamshedpur (56.14 per cent), Ranchi (54.25 per cent), and Dhanbad (50.69 per cent).

As many as 27 candidates are in the fray from Ranchi, 25 each from Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, and 16 from Giridih. Around 82,16,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the four constituencies, with Dhanbad having the highest number of electors at 22,85,000, and Giridih having the lowest at 18,64,000. Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in West Bengal Around 70.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in West Bengal. The voting is currently underway on eight of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 43.95 per cent till 3 pm. The state is currently witnessing voting in 14 out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to data by the Election Commission (EC), Ambedkar Nagar recorded 50.01 per cent turnout till 3 pm, Basti 47.03 per cent, Azamgarh 45.38 per cent, Sultanpur 45.31 per cent, Lalganj 44.63 per cent, Domariaganj 43.96 per cent, and 43.75 per cent in Jaunpur.

The turnout in Machhlishahr was 43.89 per cent till 3 pm, Shrawasti 43.50 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 43.49 per cent, Bhadohi 42.39 per cent, Pratapgarh 41.87 per cent, Allahabad 41.04 per cent and Phulpur 39.46 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Bihar

Bihar recorded a 45.21 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm on Saturday. The state is currently voting on the eight of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Till 3 pm, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Vaishali (48.94 per cent), and the lowest at Siwal (39.81 per cent).

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Haryana

Around 46.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana till 3 pm.

Data by the EC showed that Kurukshetra recorded the highest voter turnout at 50.17 per cent till 3 pm, followed by 49.44 per cent in Sirsa. Gurugram registered the lowest turnout at 41.33 per cent.

Ambala recorded a voter turnout of 48.31 per cent, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 47.25 per cent, Faridabad 42.33 per cent, Hisar 45.28 per cent, Karnal 46.24 per cent, Rohtak 49.08 per cent, and Sonipat 46.14 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Delhi

Delhi, where seven out of seven Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls, recorded a voter turnout of 44.58 per cent till 3 pm.

In Delhi, the highest voter turnout was recorded at 47.85 per cent in the North East Delhi constituency, while the New Delhi seat had the lowest voting percentage at 42.17.

Till 3 pm, the voter turnout in East Delhi was at 44.70 per cent, followed by Chandni Chowk at 43.24 per cent, North West Delhi at 44.78 per cent, South Delhi at 42.96 per cent, and West Delhi 44.91 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6

Polling is underway in eight of 40 seats in Bihar, 10 out of ten constituencies in Haryana, four out of 14 constituencies in Jharkhand, six out of 21 seats in Odisha, 14 out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight out of 42 seats in West Bengal, seven out of seven constituencies in Delhi, and one of the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The first phase concluded on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, and Phase 5 on May 20. Voting for Phase 7 will be held on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

