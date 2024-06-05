Which parties are part of the NDA and the seats they won in 2024 elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured an absolute majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 293 out of the 543 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone has secured 240 seats, while key allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] have added 16 and 12 seats, respectively, to the coalition’s tally. This outcome ensures that the NDA will continue to govern, albeit with a greater reliance on its coalition partners compared to the previous term.

Earlier predictions and exit polls had suggested that the BJP would perform at par or even above its 2019 election results, where it had secured 303 seats, well above the 272 majority mark. However, the 2024 results indicate a slight decline in the BJP’s standalone performance, highlighting the crucial role of coalition partners in maintaining the ruling alliance’s majority.

Among the NDA allies, N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged as the largest contributor, winning 16 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP also won three seats in the state, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) secured four seats. The JD(U) added another 12 seats to the NDA’s total, further solidifying the coalition’s position in the new government.

But who are these allies and what seat did they win?

TDP wins in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Srikakulam (2) - Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu [Vote margin: 327,901]

Vizianagaram (3) - Appalanaidu Kalisetti [Vote margin: 249,351]

Visakhapatnam (4) - Sribharat Mathukumili [Vote margin: 504,247]

Amalapuram (Sc)(7) - G M Harish (Balayogi) [Vote margin: 342,196]

Eluru (10) - Putta Mahesh Kumar [Vote margin: 181,857]

Vijayawada (12) - Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) [Vote margin: 282,085]

Guntur (13) - Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani [Vote margin: 344,695]

Narsaraopet (14) - Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu [Vote margin: 159,729]

Bapatla (Sc)(15) - Krishna Prasad Tenneti [Vote margin: 208,031]

Ongole (16) - Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy [Vote margin: 50,199]

Nandyal (17) - Dr Byreddy Shabari [Vote margin: 111,975]

Kurnoolu (18) - Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala [Vote margin: 111,298]

Ananthapur (19) - Ambica G Lakshminarayana Valmiki [Vote margin: 188,555]

Hindupur (20) - B K Parthasarathi [Vote margin: 132,427]

Nellore (22) - Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy [Vote margin: 245,902]

Chittoor (SC)(25) - Daggumalla Prasada Rao [Vote margin: 220,479]

After the TDP, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won 12 out of the 16 seats they contested while the Bharatiya Janata Party also won as many seats of the 17 seats they contested.

Valmiki Nagar (1) - Sunil Kumar [Vote margin: 98,675]

Sheohar (4) - Lovely Anand [Vote margin: 29,143]

Sitamarhi (5) - Devesh Chandra Thakur [Vote margin: 51,356]

Jhanjharpur (7) - Ramprit Mandal [Vote margin: 184,169]

Supaul (8) - Dileshwar Kamait [Vote margin: 169,803]

Madhepura (13) - Dinesh Chandra Yadav [Vote margin: 174,534]

Gopalganj (17) - Dr Alok Kumar Suman [Vote margin: 127,180]

Siwan (18) - Vijaylakshmi Devi [Vote margin: 92,857]

Bhagalpur (26) - Ajay Kumar Mandal [Vote margin: 104,868]

Banka (27) - Giridhari Yadav [Vote margin: 103,844]

Munger (28) - Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh [Vote margin: 80,870]

Nalanda (29) - Kaushalendra Kumar [Vote margin: 169,114]

Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena secured seven seats in Maharashtra.

Buldhana (5) - Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao [Vote margin: 29,479]

Aurangabad (19) - Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram [Vote margin: 134,650]

Kalyan (24) - Shrikant Eknath Shinde [Vote margin: 209,144 ]

Thane (25) - Naresh Ganpat Mhaske [Vote margin: 217,011]

Mumbai North West (27) - Ravindra Dattaram Waikar [Vote margin: 48]

Maval (33) - Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne [Vote margin: 96,615]

Hatkanangale (48) - Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane [Vote margin: 13,426]

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is part of the NDA fold, won all five seats they contested.

Hajipur (21) - Chirag Paswan [Vote margin: 170,105]

Jamui (40) - Arun Bharti [Vote margin: 112,482]

Khagaria (25) - Rajesh Verma [Vote margin: 161,131]

Samastipur (23) - Shambhavi [Vote margin: 187,251]

Vaishali (16) - Veena Devi [Vote margin: 89,634]

Three alliance members: H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)], Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) all secured two seats each in their states.

JD(S) in Karnataka secured two seats, while BJP won 17 and the Congress party nine.

Mandya (20) - H D Kumaraswamy [Vote margin: 284,620]

Kolar (28) - M Mallesh Babu [Vote margin: 71,388]

JSP in Andhra Pradesh won two seats:

Kakinada (6) - Tangella Uday Srinivas (Tea Time Uday) [Vote margin: 229,491]

Machilipatnam (11) - Balashowry Vallabhaneni [Vote margin: 223,179]

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats in Uttar Pradesh for the NDA, BJP won 33, while Congress secured six and the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37.

Bijnor (4) - Chandan Chauhan [Vote margin: 37,508]

Baghpat (11) - Rajkumar Sangwan [Vote margin: 159,459]

Former Bihar chief minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi, another alliance partner of NDA, won by a margin of over 100,000 votes in Gaya, Bihar.

Gaya (38) - Jitan Ram Manjhi [Vote margin: 101,812]

Joyanta Basumatary, a member of the United People’s Party Liberal from Assam, secured the Kokrajhar seat for NDA.

Kokrajhar (1) - Joyanta Basumatary [Vote margin: 51,583]

Phani Bhusan Choudhury from Atul Bora’s party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam secured the Barpeta Lok Sabha for the NDA. Choudhury held the Bongaigaon seat in Assam Legislative Assembly eight consecutive terms since 1985.

Barpeta (3) - Phani Bhusan Choudhury [Vote margin: 222,351]

Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSUP) won one seat in Jharkhand, BJP secured eight, INDIA bloc members Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won three seats, and Congress two.

Giridih (6) - Chandra Prakash Choudhary [Vote margin: 80,880]

Apna Dal (Soneylal) [AD(S)], led by Anupriya Patel secured one seat in Uttar Pradesh for the NDA.

Mirzapur (79) - Anupriya Patel [Vote margin: 37,810]

Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured the party’s lone seat in Maharashtra, indicating voter loyalty in the Pawar vs Pawar feud. Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction secured eight seats in the 2024 general elections in Maharashtra.

Raigad (32) - Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey [Vote margin: 82,784]

Indra Hang Subba won the sole Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim for his second consecutive term from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party. SKM also won a majority in the state Assembly elections that took place simultaneously with the 2024 General Elections.

Sikkim (1) - Indra Hang Subba [Vote margin: 80,830]



The election results breakdown reveals that the INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties, won 233 seats. Within this bloc, the Congress secured 99 seats, the Samajwadi Party 37 seats, the Trinamool Congress 29 seats, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 22 seats. Additionally, other parties and independents won a total of 18 seats in the lower house of Parliament. Despite predictions indicating a strong performance by the ruling BJP, the party fell short of an outright majority, requiring the support of its allies to form the government.

Here is the full list of NDA parties won Lok Sabha seats:

