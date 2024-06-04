Which states are opting for NDA, and which ones are choosing INDIA bloc?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on the cusp of securing a third consecutive term, albeit with a notable deviation from exit poll projections. Despite the ambitious "abki baar, 400-paar" slogan, the ruling alliance finds itself just shy of the coveted 300-seat threshold, with 272 being the magic number for forming the next government of India.

Contrary to pollster predictions, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has emerged as a formidable contender, leading in over 230 seats. Key battleground states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan witness tightly contested battles, defying earlier forecasts.

We examine the shifting trends of states: towards the NDA or INDIA?

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a bastion for the BJP in previous elections, a fierce battle ensues between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress. According to the latest Election Commission data, the NDA is leading in 34 seats (32 BJP, 2 RLD), while the INDIA bloc commands 44 seats (38 SP, 6 Congress).

Maharashtra

Maharashtra witnessed a nail-biting contest between the NDA and INDI alliance, with the latter leading in 29 seats (13 Congress, 9 Shiv Sena, 7 NCP) and the former in 18 (10 BJP, 7 Shiv Sena, 1 NCP). The state's electoral landscape underwent significant upheaval due to internal divisions within the Shiv Sena and NCP.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, contrary to exit poll predictions, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) displays dominance, leading in 29 seats. The unexpected lead signifies a potential setback for the BJP, challenging earlier expectations of a significant upset.

Bihar

Bihar witnessed escalating political fervour, with the Janata Dal-United (JDU) leading in 13 seats, BJP in 12, and Congress in 3. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) maintains a significant vote share, highlighting the state's political complexity.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu emerges as an INDIA alliance stronghold, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leading in 22 seats. The state's electoral narrative revolves around three major political formations: INDIA, the AIADMK-led coalition, and the BJP-led NDA.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP secured a resounding victory in all 29 seats, reaffirming its dominance in the state.

Karnataka

Karnataka witnessed a contest between the BJP-JD(S) alliance and Congress, with the former leading in 19 seats and the latter in 9.

Gujarat

Gujarat, a traditional BJP stronghold, sees the party leading in 25 seats, with Congress ahead in one, signalling a departure from previous electoral trends.

Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerges victorious in Andhra Pradesh, leading in 16 parliamentary seats, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leads in four.

Rajasthan