Lok Sabha election results 2024: What happens next after the poll results?

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the election results and presented the list of newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to President Droupadi Murmu, the President will call the single largest political party to prove that it commands the backing of a majority of MPs.

Before this pivotal moment, each winning candidate will receive a certificate of election from the Returning Officer of their respective constituency. The candidate will sign an acknowledgement of receipt for the certificate, which will then be promptly dispatched by registered post to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, in adherence to the Election Commission’s guidelines.

This certificate, formally designated as Form 22, holds significance as it serves as a document for verifying the identity of the elected representatives when they proceed to the Lok Sabha for their induction ceremony.

Following this protocol, the Election Commission will furnish a comprehensive roster of the elected MPs to the President, thereby initiating the procedural framework for the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Notably, during the 2019 elections, the Election Commission submitted the said list to the President on May 25, just two days after the results were announced. On the same day, the then President of India Ram Nath Kovind extended an invitation to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony took place on May 30.

In 2004, following the absence of a single party securing a majority, the Congress-led UPA coalition was established and extended an invitation to form the government.

Lok Sabha election 2024: INDIA bloc impacts NDA tally



The INDIA bloc, with a notable surge led by the Congress party, has demonstrated significant electoral gains in the 2024 elections compared to the previous 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As of 4:15 pm, the NDA was ahead on 295 seats, while the INDIA bloc commanded 231 seats.

In stark contrast to its performance in 2019, where it secured a mere 52 seats, the Congress was leading on 93 at 4.15 pm.

During the previous elections, the BJP secured a commanding victory, clinching 303 seats independently, comfortably surpassing the halfway mark of 272. The saffron party garnered 37.36 per cent of the total votes, while the Congress secured 19.5 per cent of the total votes.

An analysis of the voting shares as of 4.15 pm showed that the NDA has secured 45 per cent of the total votes polled, while the INDIA bloc commanded 42 per cent.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Opposition gains in Uttar Pradesh

The strike rate, denoting the share of seats won by a party or alliance relative to the total seats contested, reveals intriguing figures. The BJP-led NDA boasts a strike rate of 54 per cent, while the INDIA bloc stands at 43 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the stronghold state, the opposition alliance appeared to be gaining ground. Early trends suggested a neck-and-neck contest, with the INDIA bloc steadily advancing. As of 4.15 pm, the Congress-Samajwadi Party coalition surged ahead, leading on 43 seats, while the BJP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance trails with 37 seats.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured a resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, capturing 62 out of 80 seats, with its ally Apna Dal clinching two seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) managed to secure only five seats, while the Congress was limited to a solitary seat.