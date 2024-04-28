Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Who are the poorest candidates from each national party?

Lok Sabha polls: Who are the poorest candidates from each national party?

BSP candidate Ranjithkumar Baluswamy is poorest candidate among national parties

Representative image
Anoushka Sawhney
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
The poorest candidate from most national parties own less than the average Indian household.

Ranjithkumar Baluswamy from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has the lowest assets among candidates contesting in Phase 1 and 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across national parties, shows an analysis of data from tracker myneta.info and affidavits from the Election Commission of India. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Baluswamy has declared Rs 23,000 in assets, all of which are movable. The wealthiest candidate from BSP (Majid Ali from Sahranpur) has Rs 159 crore worth of assets in comparison.  

The total value of assets in the affidavit may differ from the actual sum of values as mentioned at myneta.info. The analysis considers the total value given in the affidavit, unless stated nil, and focuses on candidates with the lowest assets from each national party. 

The average assets per rural household was Rs 15.9 lakh, according to the latest data available in the All India Debt and Investment Survey, 2019. It is Rs 27.2 lakh per urban household.  Most of the poorest candidates from each national party have lower assets than the average Indian. The exceptions are Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh from the National People's Party (NPP) and Rishiraj Kaundinya from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Following Baluswamy, was Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar with Rs 1.3 lakh worth of assets,  Vanlalhmuaka from the Bharatiya Janata Party with Rs 11 lakh, T.M. Thomas Issac (Rs 13.4 lakh), the National People’s Party’s Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh (Rs 2.2 crore) and the Aam Aadmi Party Rishiraj Kaundinya (Rs 2.9 crore) (chart 1).


The wealthiest candidate from Congress and BJP has Rs 716 crore and Rs 278 crore assets, respectively.

In the 2019 general elections, BSP candidate Dwarka Prasad had the lowest assets, at Rs 1,000. Krishna Joyardar from the BJP had the second lowest assets of Rs 6,200. Next was Gargi Chhatterjee from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with Rs 57,140 assets (chart 2).

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

