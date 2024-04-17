Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Will scrap NRC, CAA if 'INDIA' bloc voted to power: Mamata Banerjee

Will scrap NRC, CAA if 'INDIA' bloc voted to power: Mamata Banerjee

"They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," Banerjee said

"If the INDIA bloc wins, there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Banerjee said at the rally. (PTI: Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Press Trust of India Silchar (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally here in support of four TMC candidates in Assam, she alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," Banerjee said.
 

She asserted that her party TMC loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines.

"If the INDIA bloc wins, there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Banerjee said at the rally.

She appealed to people to vote for all four Trinamool Congress candidates in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls and announced that her party would contest all 126 assembly seats in the 2026 state polls.

"This is just a trailer and the final is yet to come. I will come again," Banerjee added.

Also Read

PM Modi's decision right, says Smriti Irani defending CAA amid criticism

Will not allow implementation of CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata

Oppn parties stage protest against CAA ahead of PM's visit to Assam

Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine Citizenship Act's validity on Dec 5

Citizenship Amendment Act 2019: A timeline of events, controversies

DMK accuses federal agencies of phone tapping ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

SC questions EVMs, VVPAT counting process; rejects return to ballot paper

Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024, says PM Modi

Delhi: BJP aims 3rd consecutive sweep, AAP hopes to capitalise on sympathy

Control of corporates has grown, farmers don't trust BJP manifesto: Tikait

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNRC Bill

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story