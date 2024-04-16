BJP fields Abhijit Das Bobby against Mamata Banerjee's nephew: Details here

The BJP on Tuesday announced its 12th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 . This list features seven candidates for one seat each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, two seats in Uttar Pradesh, and three in Punjab.

The BJP has fielded Abhijit Das Bobby from Diamond Harbour Parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)cChief Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

It nominated Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle from Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Thakur Vishwadeep Singh will contest the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat and Shashank Mani Tripathi the Deoria Lok Sabha seat, in Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, Manjeet Singh Manna Miawind has been nominated from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur (SC), and Parampal Kaur Sindhu from Bathinda.

The Congress party released 10 candidates on Sunday for elections in Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. This list included former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who will be up against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in the North East Delhi constituency.

The party also nominated JP Agarwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk seat and former MP Udit Raj from the North West Delhi (SC) seat.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, beginning on April 19 and concluding by June 2. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

As the polling dates draw closer, the ruling BJP has assured that they will win "400 paar" (more than 400 seats) in the general elections. If the BJP is able to win the majority they will be forming the central government for the third consecutive period.

