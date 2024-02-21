Win for INDIA as SP, Congress to share seat in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
SP had made final offer of 17 seats to Congress Notably, on Monday, the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, said that the Congress had been given a final offer of 17 seats in the 80 Lok Sabha seats and that Yadav would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only if the proposal is accepted.
Congress won one Lok Sabha seat in UP in 2019 polls Notably, the Congress had won only one seat in UP from Raebareli in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi had won the constituency.
The two parties will also hold a press confierence later today in Lucknow to announce the details.