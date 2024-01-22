Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Women outnumber men by 67,028 in Manipur as final electoral roll published

Women outnumber men by 67,028 in Manipur as final electoral roll published

The final electoral roll also showed a drop of 31,231 voters as compared to the final roll of 2023

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Imphal

Jan 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Women outnumber men by 67,028 in Manipur, as the final photo electoral roll of the northeastern state published on Monday revealed.

The final electoral roll also showed a drop of 31,231 voters as compared to the final roll of 2023. The number of voters in 2023 was 20,57,854 while it is 20,26,623 now, according to the final electoral rolls of the two years.

"Manipur recorded 20,26,623 electors with 9,79,678 men, 10,46,706 women and 239 third gender voters as per the final rolls for 2024," Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Sha said in a statement.

The total number of newly enrolled electors is 34,700 with 15,596 men, 19,095 women and nine third-gender electors.

The names of 16,509 were deleted from the rolls during the revision period, the statement said.

Imphal West district recorded the highest number of electors (3,81,005) followed by Imphal East district (3,23,844).

Jiribam district has the least number of voters - 30,776, according to the statement.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

