Amit Shah criticises Congress, INDIA bloc, promises development for MP

'Main to Baniya hun pura hisaab lekar aaya hun' says Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the INDIA Alliance and the Congress party during a rally in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. Shah stated that the Congress did not have the ability to provide guarantees and highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

Amit Shah questioned the effectiveness of the Congress and the INDIA Alliance in serving Madhya Pradesh's interests. He expressed doubts about the Congress's ability to deliver on its promises, stating that those who lack their own guarantees cannot assure the state's well-being.

"Right now Congress has given 5 guarantees (in Madhya Pradesh). What guarantee will those give who do not have their own guarantee? Modi ji has done what he had said in these 9 years. I want to ask Kamal Nath that during the 10 years of UPA's government at the Centre, how much money did the Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh government give to the MP?" Shah stated.

Shah compared the financial contributions to Madhya Pradesh during the UPA government's tenure with that of the Modi government. He highlighted that while the UPA provided Rs 2 trillion between 2004-2014, the Modi government increased it to Rs 6.35 trillion in nine years, with an additional Rs 5 trillion for various schemes.

"Main to Baniya hun pura hisaab lekar aaya hun (I am a trader; I have brought all the accounts)," he added.

The Home Minister emphasised the economic progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, moving the country from the 11th to the 5th position. He praised Modi's global diplomacy and commitment to women's empowerment, with 33 per cent reservation in the House.

"Modi ji brought the heads of states from all over the world here and spread the flag of India's diplomacy in the world with the Delhi Declaration... Congress did the work of hanging the Ram temple issue. Rahul Baba used to say that the temple will be built there... but will not tell the date. The date is January 22, 2024," Amit Shah said.

Speaking on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to develop the poll-bound state, Amit Shah promised an elevation of central schemes for the state, focusing on increasing financial assistance to farmers, raising the Ayushman Bharat coverage, and enhancing tap water supply.

Shah stated that if BJP formed the government in the state, the party would double the annual financial support to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 and raise the Ayushman Bharat coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for free medical treatment.

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. Votes for all five poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be counted on December 3.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

