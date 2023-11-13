Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Digvijaya accuses BJP of stealing Congress' manifesto for MP assembly polls

Digvijaya accuses BJP of stealing Congress' manifesto for MP assembly polls

The BJP released its election manifesto for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held this week on November 11

ANI
When asked about the similarity between BJP and Congress' manifesto, Singh told ANI, "Ask this to those (referring to the BJP) who have stolen our manifesto and inserted it into their own."

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digivijaya Singh on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stealing Congress' election manifesto for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP released its election manifesto for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held this week on November 11.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When asked about the similarity between BJP and Congress' manifesto, Singh told ANI, "Ask this to those (referring to the BJP) who have stolen our manifesto and inserted it into their own."

Earlier on Sunday, former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also accused BJP of copying Congress' manifesto saying they (the BJP) copied everything.

"They (the BJP) released the manifesto during the last days of the election and copied everything," said Kamal Nath.

Former CM Nath also alleged that the BJP did not have any vision of its own and just copied what Congress does.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Saturday, termed the party's manifesto in Madhya Pradesh as "revolutionary," adding that the manifesto will give a new direction to the state.

"It is a revolutionary manifesto, especially for farmers, youth, and women, and for the welfare of the common man and the middle class. One person from each family will be ensured employment. I feel this manifesto will give a new direction to the state," said Vijayvargiya.

BJP National President JP Nadda released the party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scinda, Ashwani Vaishnav, Prahlad Patel, and others were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra was named 'Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023' (Modi's Guarantee, Trust in BJP, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023). There are ten major resolutions of the party in the manifesto.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress: Digvijaya ahead of MP polls

BJP goes easy on age, turns to warhorses to retain power in Madhya Pradesh

Vindhyachal tribes have spoken in Madhya Pradesh's political wilderness

Shah attacks Cong on OBC welfare, says it opposed Mandal Commission report

Modi government made country secure by stopping infiltration: Amit Shah

PM Modi brought country's economy from 11th to 5th in nine years: Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Digvijaya SinghMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshCongressBJP

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story