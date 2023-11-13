Vindhyachal tribes have spoken in Madhya Pradesh's political wilderness

The Vindhya Range (also known as Vindhyachal) in Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its stunning yet challenging terrain, has become a focal point for political activities. Politicians from various parties make their way to engage with local tribal communities in pursuit of their support for the upcoming state Assembly election.

However, amidst the flurry of political campaigns, there remain a few destinations untouched by these ambassadors of development.

Unpaved roads, lack of electricity, and the constant fear of encountering tigers are the reasons behind this untouched status.





Dhodan, a village located approximately 20 kilometres within the restricted-access area of Panna Tiger Reserve, is one such place.







“They pledge progress to us, yet they cannot reach our village in their vehicles or stay here due to the lack of roads and electricity. It appears that they still view providing food to us as a form of progress,” says Manak Advasi, a resident of Dhodan.

Dhodan is one of around two dozen villages marked for relocation as part of the Ken-Betwa River Link Project. While the villagers acknowledge the project’s importance for the arid Bundelkhand region, they raise concerns about the government’s forceful approach to their relocation.

Tribals in the region question: "Why must our rights and livelihood always be sacrificed in the name of 'progress'?" They go on to ask: "Why can't the government provide us with improved compensation and guarantee our rights?"



They are up in arms against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not giving them fair compensation. A compensation of Rs 12.5 lakh for each hectare of their land has been promised to them, but if they wish to obtain land for their relocation from the government, they would have to pay Rs 6 lakh for it.

Tribals, on the other hand, demand Rs 35 lakh for each hectare.

"Although the government has temporarily halted the relocation process in the lead-up to the elections, we are determined to ensure that if it resumes, it will be conducted on our terms," declares Mahesh Kumar Adivasi, a tribal leader in the area.



Even though local BJP leaders pledge to ensure their party provides fair compensation, the tribal communities remain sceptical.

Daya Ram, a local tribal, emphasises their lack of trust in local leaders, stating, “We will only contemplate voting for the BJP if its highest leadership assures us, as they hold the real power.”

While the BJP has not yet committed to augmenting compensation, it relies on the popularity of its schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and Ladli Behna Yojana, among others, to secure the trust of tribal communities.

However, during its discussions with tribals throughout the state, Business Standard discovered that the saffron party faces a significant obstacle in the form of inadequate implementation of these schemes.



Prema Devi, hailing from Bela Ki Bawadi in Gwalior, is just one of numerous tribal women who have raised concerns about not receiving funds from the Ladli Behna Yojana, despite having submitted their forms on multiple occasions.

Similarly, tribals in Bhopal have voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In addition to its development efforts, the saffron party is also actively involving tribal communities in religious affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in the Seoni district of the state, reached out to the tribal population by proclaiming, "We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, Purushottam Ram."



The BJP’s endeavours underscore the significant role of tribal populations in state politics. Comprising around 15.3 million individuals, they constitute 21.1 per cent of the total population and have 47 reserved seats. Furthermore, their influence extends to approximately 100 Assembly seats, solidifying tribal communities as significant players, not only in their role as protectors of forests but also as essential determinants of the chief ministers in the state.

The party's push also comes as it has lost tribal support in the previous Assembly election. In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP clinched 37 of the 47 seats, retaining power for the third consecutive term. Nonetheless, in 2018, the Congress triumphed in 31 seats, diminishing the BJP's tally to a mere 16.



The Congress, on the other hand, is striving to maintain the support of tribal communities by putting forward a plan to implement the Sixth Schedule in districts with over 50 per cent tribal population and the enactment of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996.

The Sixth Schedule grants the authority to create and enforce their laws, encompassing not only issues related to water, forests, and land but also matters pertaining to marriage and inheritance in accordance with their traditions.

There are six districts in Madhya Pradesh with a tribal population above 50 per cent, including Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Dindori, and Mandla.