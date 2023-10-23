Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Anyone who misbehaves with sisters and daughters will be hanged: MP CM

Putting forth a tough stand on crime against women, CM Chouhan asserted that "those misbehaving with daughters and sisters "won't be spared"

ANI Politics
"If required, even bulldozers may roll out to raze their properties," the chief minister, who will seek a fresh mandate in the upcoming state elections said | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Making a statement of intent on the occasion of Durgashtami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said those misbehaving with women will be hanged till death if the BJP is voted back.

Putting forth a tough stand on crime against women, CM Chouhan asserted that "those misbehaving with daughters and sisters "won't be spared".

"If required, even bulldozers may roll out to raze their properties," the chief minister, who will seek a fresh mandate in the upcoming state elections said.

Chouhan's statement comes amid an uproar by the Opposition over an alleged rise in crime against women in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the Congress' state chief and former chief minister, Kamal Nath, lashed out at the BJP government over the alleged rape of a minor girl in Ujjain, claiming the state has been reduced to a "Chaupat Pradesh" (ruined state) under the current regime.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, too, hit out at the BJP government in the state earlier, saying, "CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading this state on the path to ruin. Crimes against women are on the rise in the state.

Topics :Madhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsShivraj Singh ChouhanCrime against women

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

