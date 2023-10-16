Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'

MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'

After being denied a ticket for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls, Yadvendra Singh slammed Kamal Nath and said that he would teach the latter a lesson

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Congress leader and a former MLA from Nagod constituency of Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Yadvendra Singh, resigned from the party on Sunday after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

He also attacked former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, saying he would teach him a lesson.

"I was the right hand of the Congress party. I served the party for so long, and this has been done to me; that is why I have resigned from the party and joined Bahujan Samaj Party [BSP]... I will teach Kamal Nath a lesson," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Right now, I cannot say how many seats I would make him lose, but I will definitely do something to this effect," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress party released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming MP polls, fielding state unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

The party has roped in Rashmi Singh Patel to contest the poll on its ticket from the Nagod seat.

The first list of 144 candidates includes prominent names such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17, while the votes will be counted on December 3.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

