Corruption allegations against Cong take centre stage in PM's rally in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, in their rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh trained guns at Congress, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, accusing them of pushing the state into an era of darkness.

Shah addressed five public rallies in a day thus reflecting the aggressivenes of the Bharatiya Janata Party to retain the power in the state.

He held two public rallies in Guna, one each in Datia, Ashoknagar and Vidisha.

Shah also offered prayers at Maa Pitambara temple.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to go to polls on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed rally in Barwani in the State to seek votes for the party as the campaigning enters its final phase.

Pointing out the proceeds of crime that are being unearthed in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan through the various central probe agencies, the Prime Minister questioned that if these are hard-earned, honest money, they should not be hiding the proceeds under their mattress."Look at Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and see how the piles of notes earned through Congress' 'kaali kamai' are being unearthed every day. Is this hard-earned, honest money? If so, why do you need to hide it under the mattress?" he questioned.

PM Modi said that the election will decide the "bright future" of Madhya Pradesh and is not just limited to the tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

"This election is not between the BJP and the Congress. It is going to decide the bright future of Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders are responsible for pushing MP into a dark well. On the other side, there is BJP, which has pulled MP out of the darkness. The Congress wants to capture MP only to fill its empty coffers," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also hit out at the Congress accusing it of hindering the construction of the Ram Temple.

In Vidisha, Shah launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh alleging that the Congress was in no position to guarantee anything.

"These INDI Alliance people and Congress people cannot do any good to the MP. Right now Congress has given 5 guarantees. I want to say that what guarantee will those give who do not have their own guarantee? Modi ji has done what he had said in these 9 years. I want to ask Kamal Nath that during the 10 years of UPA's government at the Centre, how much money did the Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh government give to the MP? From 2004-14, they gave Rs 2 lakh crore to MP and Modi ji increased it to Rs 6 lakh 35 thousand crore in 9 years. Apart from this, Rs 5 lakh crore were given for different schemes," Shah said.

"I am a trader; I have brought all the accounts (Main to Baniya hun pura hisaab lekar aaya hun)," he added.

In the Guna rally, the Ram Mandir took centre stage with the BJP leader slamming the Congress party for "hindering" the construction of the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Addressing a public rally in Guna's Raghogarh, Amit Shah promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if its government is formed in Madhya Pradesh.

"...You make the government of the BJP on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will help you seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost..." Amit Shah said.

The union minister further accused the Congress Party of 'halting' the construction of the temple and 'disrespecting' the Indian culture.

"Congress party always insulted our pilgrimage sites and Indian culture. Narendra Modi built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, built the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, built Baba Mahakal's Lok and Somnath temple is being built of gold. The PM revived Badrinath Dham and Kedar Dham too," he said.

Shah further said that the Ram Lalla was in a "humiliated state" for 550 years.

"The Congress party was stalling, deviating and delaying Ram Mandir for 70 years. Ram Lalla was in a humiliated state for 550 years. You made Modi ji the Prime Minister, he performed Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple and today Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya," he added.

Adding further, Amit Shah said that the state is set to celebrate the Diwali festival thrice in the coming months-- on the day of Diwali which was on Sunday, on the day of the state poll results, and when the temple is inaugurated in Ayodhya in January 2024.

On Saturday, addressing a public event in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, Shah said: "First Diwali you will celebrate next month. The second time you will celebrate Diwali is when the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Third time you will again celebrate Diwali when PM Modi installs the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya's Ram Temple."

Also, hitting out at the Congress Central and state leadership, Shah said, "This time, there are two camps in Madhya Pradesh. One camp has Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and the other camp has PM Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar and (Jyotiraditya) Scindia. Between these two camps, you have to choose."

Targeting Congress over its stand on the reports of the Mandal Commission, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was against the implementation of the recommendations laid by the backward panel.

In Ashoknagar's Chanderi, Shah targeted Congress over its stand on the reports of the Mandal Commission and claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was against the implementation of the recommendations laid by the backward panel.

"Congress kept sitting on the report of Mandal Commission and suppressed it. Rajiv Gandhi was against the implementation of its report. For 70 years Backward Commission was not a constitutional body and it was the Modi government that made it a constitutional body. We have 27 ministers at the Centre who are from the OBC community," he said.

Stating that the BJP is consistently working for the rapid development of the OBC community, Shah said," Reservations for the backward community have been put in place effectively by the Modi government at Sainik schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodya schools."

In 1978, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai of the Janata Party announced the constitution of a second Backward Classes Commission under chairman BP Mandal to identify the socially or educationally backward classes" of India. The panel submitted its report in 1980.

Later in the year 1990, former Prime Minister VP Singh announced the recommendations of the Mandal Commission would be implemented further ensuring that 27 per cent of the jobs in Central government and Public sector units would be reserved for backward classes.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi identifies himself as an Other Backward Class (OBC) when the PM considers 'poor' as the only caste in India.

"PM Modi says in every speech, 'I am OBC'. But when I talk about the caste census, they say there is no caste in India. There is only one caste in India: 'Garib'. Modi ji, if 'poor' is the only caste in the country, then why do you call yourself OBC?" Rahul Gandhi said.

The Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking office as Chief Minister.