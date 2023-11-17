Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Kamal Nath's son Nakul stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

Kamal Nath's son Nakul stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

Nakul Nath, Congress leader and son of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, was allegedly stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, was allegedly stopped from entering a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday morning.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, some workers, allegedly belonging to the BJP, can be seen stopping Nath from entering the booth, while a Congress party worker can be seen defending him, saying “it is not right”.


On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that the polling is underway in a “peaceful manner”.

"Voting is being held peacefully across the state. There is no report of any issue from anywhere. We are continuously tracking the situation. All the collectors, sector officers are on the field," Rajan told reporters.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh went to polls to decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates in 230 Assembly seats, including political top guns like state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath. 

Polling will be held till 6 pm in all the Assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district's Bichhiya and Mandla seats, and 40 polling stations in Dindori district, all Naxalite affected, where voting time is till 3 pm.

