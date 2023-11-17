'Celebrations in Pakistan' if other party wins MP polls: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narottam Mishra, on Friday, said pressing the Lotus button will "bring happiness to India". However, "celebrations in Pakistan" will ensue if any political party other than BJP wins the ongoing state Assembly election

"In Madhya Pradesh, pressing the Lotus button is seen as a signal for the army to reinforce border security. The prospect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning has left Pakistan disappointed. The Kamal (Lotus) button is seen as a deterrent to terrorists, instilling fear in them," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Denouncing Mishra's remarks, the Congress party said that his claim has no fact or truth. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and party candidate Kamal Nath said, "Let Narottam Mishra himself win first and then talk about Pakistan."





Also Read: Madhya Pradesh polls: 28.18% voter turnout till 11 am, says official



Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded strict action against the BJP leader, saying, "It is an inciting statement. Strict action should be taken against him. He should be served notice immediately. This person has no right to contest the election." He further said that the BJP is making such remarks because it is not left with anything. "They are saying such things out of frustration," he added.Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded strict action against the BJP leader, saying, "It is an inciting statement. Strict action should be taken against him. He should be served notice immediately. This person has no right to contest the election."

Elections in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 27.62 per cent of electorates exercised their franchise till 11 am in Madhya Pradesh, a poll official said.

Prominent among those who voted early include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family, state Congress chief Kamal Nath along with his family, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state BJP president VD Sharma, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, home minister Narottam Mishra, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, who is contesting from Raghogarh, also cast his ballot along with his family members.

Polling began at 7 am across all 230 constituencies and will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Naxalite-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts, where it will end at 3 pm.