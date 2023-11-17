Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Madhya Pradesh election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting in all 230 seats underway

Madhya Pradesh election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting in all 230 seats underway

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Polling began for all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh today, where 2,533 candidates, including state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath are in the fray. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power in the state, Congress is keen to depose the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state. 

The polling will be held from 7am to 6 pm in the Hindi heartland state. However, in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara Assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 pm. The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates. Nearly 55.9 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 28.7 million male and 27.1 million women voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled. The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both BJP and Congress for various reasons.

The state witnessed intense campaigning by both BJP and Congress as the parties went all out to woo the voters. Electioneering saw PM Modi, Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Rajnath Singh, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, touring the state and addressing election meetings to drum up support for saffron party nominees in all the 230 seats. Congress president Kharge, his predecessor Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, MPCC chief Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, among others, addressed public rallies to garner support for their 230 candidates. 

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP will win more than 150 seats in MP, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Polling begins in Madhya Pradesh, a look at key battleground constituencies

MP, Chhattisgarh to go on polls today as BJP, Cong contend for power

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

BJP woos tribal vote in poll-bound states, cites icons and Murmu's election

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kamal NathJyotiraditya ScindiaNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsElections in IndiaShivraj Singh ChouhanShivraj Shingh ChauhanBharatiya Janata PartyCongressDigvijaya SinghNarottam MishraKailash VijayvargiyaState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story