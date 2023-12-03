Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023: Who's leading at 2:30 pm?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023: Who's leading at 2:30 pm?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023: BJP is leading on 162 seats followed by the Congress on 66 seats

MP CM Shivraj Singh
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
BJP is looking at a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, leading in 162 seats out of 230 seats. Congress is leading on 66 seats and BSP on 1 seat. Other parties are leading on one seat, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

MP Assembly election 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading on 162 seats followed by the Congress on 66 seats. Other parties are leading on 3 seats. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by a margin of 74,183 votes against his Congress rival Vikram Mastal, an actor famous for his role as Hanuman in a television series, after round fourteen in Budhni.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was ahead of his nearest Congress rival Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 15,684 votes. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also leading over BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 2,782 votes in Dimani. 

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is leading by 21,284 votes against the BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara. 

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is leading by a margin of 28,271 votes against his Congress rival Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 seat after the eighth round.

The Aam Aaadmi Party's MP chief Rani Agrawal is in fourth place after the eleventh round of counting in Singrauli.

Agrawal, who is mayor of Singrauli, has got 5,484 votes after eight rounds of counting. The BJP's Ram Niwas Shah is ahead by 16,463 votes against the Congress' Renu Shah.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was trailing in Niwas in Mandla district.

Kulaste was behind Congress' Chansingh Barkade by 8,287 votes after the fifteen rounds of counting, as per details made available by the Election Commission.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday credited BJP's performance to BJP's double-engine government and its welfare schemes in the state. 

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

