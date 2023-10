Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for all the 230 seats for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. In its sixth and final list released on Sunday, the BJP has announced candidates for Guna (SC) and Vidisha seats. The party has fielded Panna Lal Shakya from Guna (SC) and Mukesh Tondon from Vidisha.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 17 to elect all 230 members of the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Bundhni constituency, Narendra Singh Tomar from the Dimani constituency, and General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-1 constituency for the upcoming polls. However, the BJP has dropped sitting Indore-3 MLA and stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya and fielded Rakesh Golu Shukla from the Indore-3 seat.





Sheopur – Durgalal Vijay Morena – Raghuraj Kansana Dimani – Narendra Singh Tomar Lahar – Ambrish Sharma ‘Guddu’ Bhitarwar – Mohan Singh Rathore Dabra (SC) – Imarti Devi Sewda – Pradeep Agarwal Karera (SC) – Ramesh Khatik Raghogarh – Hirendra Singh Banti Banna Deori – Brijbihari Pateriya Rajnagar – Arvind Pateriya Satna – Ganesh Singh Maihar – Srikant Chaturvedi Sidhi – Riti Pathak Sihawal – Vishwamitra Pathak Kotma – Dilip Jaiswal Jabalpur Paschim – Rakesh Singh Dindori (ST) – Pankaj Tekam Niwas (ST) – Faggan Singh Kulaste Katangi – Gaurav Pardhi Here's the full list of the constituencies and the candidates.

Katangi – Gaurav Pardhi

Gadarwara – Uday Pratap Singh

Junnardeo (ST) – Nathan Shah

Chhindwara – Vivek Bunty Sahu

Parasia (SC) – Jyoti Daheriya

Ghoradongri (ST) – Ganga Bai Uikey

Udaipura – Narendra Shivaji Patel

Khilchipur – Hajari Lal Dangi

Agar (SC) – Madhu Gehlot

Shajapur – Arun Bhimawat

Bikhangaon (ST) – Nanda Brahmane

Rajpur (ST) – Anter Singh Patel

Pansemal (ST) – Shyam Barde

Thandla (ST) – Kalsingh Bhabar

Gandhwani (ST) – Sardar Singh Mehda

Depalpur – Manoj

Indore-1 – Kailash Vijayvargiya

Nagada-Khachrod – Dr. Tejbahadur Singh

Sailana (ST) – Sangeeta Charel

Sabalgarh – Sarla Vijendra Rawat

Sumawali – Adal Singh Kansana

Gohad (SC) – Lal Singh Arya

Pichhore – Preetam Lodhi

Chachoura – Priyanka Meena

Chanderi – Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi

Banda – Veerendra Singh Lambardar

Maharajpur – Kamakhya Pratap Singh

Chhatarpur – Lalita Yadav

Pathariya – Lakhan Patel

Gunnaor (SC) – Rajesh Kumar Verma

Chitrakoot – Surendra Singh Gaharwar

Pushprajgarh (ST) – Heerasingh Shyam

Barwara (ST) – Dhirendra Singh

Bargi – Neeraj Thakur

Jabalpur Purba (SC) – Anchal Sonkar

Shahpura (ST) – Omprakash Dhurwey

Bichhiya (ST) – Vijay Anand Marawi

Baihar (ST) – Bhagat Singh Netam

Lanji – Rajkumar

Barghat (ST) – Kamal Maskole

Gotegaon (SC) – Mahendra Nagesh

Saunsar – Nanabhau Mohod

Pandhurna (ST) – Prakash Uikey

Multai – Chandrashekhar Deshmukh

Bhainsdehi (ST) – Mahendra Singh Chouhan

Bhopal Uttar – Alok Sharma

Bhopal Madhya – Dhruv Narayan Singh

Sonkatch (SC) – Rajesh Sonkar

Maheshwar (SC) – Rajkumar Mev

Kasrawad – Atmaram Patel

Alirajpur (ST) – Nagar Singh Chouhan

Jhabua (ST) – Bhanu Bhuriya

Petlawad (ST) – Nirmala Bhuriya

Kukshi (ST) – Jaydeep Patel

Dharampuri (ST) – Kalu Singh Thakur

Rau – Madhu Verma

Tarana (SC) – Tarachand Goyal

Ghatiya (SC) – Satish Malviya

Amarwara (ST) – Monika Batti

Ater – Dr. Arvind Singh Bhadauria

Gwalior Rural – Bharat Singh Kushwah

Gwalior – Pradhuman Singh Tomar

Datia – Narottam Mishra

Khurai – Bhupendra Singh

Surkhi – Govind Singh Rajput

Rehli – Gopal Bhargava

Naryoli (SC) – Engineer Pradeep Laria

Sagar – Shailendra Jain

Khargapur – Rahul Singh Lodhi

Malhara – Kunwar Pradhuman Singh Lodhi

Panna – Brijendra Pratap Singh

Rampur-Baghelan – Vikram Singh

Sirmour – Divyaraj Singh

Mauganj – Pradeep Patel

Deotalab – Girish Gautam

Rewa – Rajendra Shukla

Churhat – Shardendu Tiwari

Jaisingnagar (ST) – Manisha Singh

Jaitpur (ST) – Jaisingh Maravi

Anuppur (ST) – Bisahulal Singh

Manpur (ST) – Kumari Meena Singh Mandve

Vijayraghavgarh – Sanjay Satyendra Pathak

Murwara – Sandeep Shriprasad Jaiswal

Patan – Ajay Vishnoi

Jabalpur Cantonment – Ashok Rohani

Panagar – Sushil Kumar Tiwari

Paraswada – Ramkishore Kanvre

Seoni – Dinesh Munmun Rai

Amla (SC) – Yogesh Pandagre

Harda – Kamal Patel

Sohagpur – Vijaypal Singh

Sanchi (SC) – Prabhuram Chaudhary

Silwani – Rampal Singh

Sironj – Umakant Sharma

Berasia (SC) – Vishnu Khatri

Narela – Vishwas Sarang

Govindpura – Krishna Gaur

Huzur – Rameshwar Sharma

Budhni – Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Ichhawar – Karan Singh Verma

Sehore – Sudesh Rai

Dewas – Gayatriraje Panwar

Hatpipliya – Manoj Chaudhary

Khategaon – Ashish Govind Sharma

Harsud (ST) – Kunwar Vijay Shah

Badwani (ST) – Premsingh Patel

Badnawar – Rajvardhan Singh Premsingh Datigaon

Indore-2 – Ramesh Mendola

Indore-4 – Malini Laxman Singh Gaur

Sanwer (SC) – Tulsiram Silavat

Ujjain Dakshin – Mohan Yadav

Ratlam City – Chetanya Kumar Kashyap

Mandsour – Yashpal Singh Sisodia

Malhargarh (SC) – Jagdish Deora

Suwasra – Hardeep Singh Dang

Jawad – Omprakash Sakhlecha

Vijaypur – Babulal Mevra

Joura – Subedar Singh Rajaudha Sikarwar

Ambah (SC) – Kamlesh Jatav

Bhind – Narendra Singh Kushwaha

Mehgaon – Rakesh Shukla

Gwalior East – Maya Singh

Gwalior South – Narayan Singh Kushwaha

Bhander (SC)- Ghanshyam Pironia

Pohari – Suresh Rathkedha Dhakad

Shivpuri – Devendra Kumar Jain

Kolaras – Mahendra Yadav

Bamori – Mahendra Singh Sisodia

Ashok Nagar (SC) – Jajpal Singh

Mungaoli – Brijendra Singh Yadav

Bina (SC) – Mahesh Rai

Tikamgarh – Rakesh Giri

Jatara (SC) – Harishankar Khatik

Prithvipur – Shishupal Yadav

Niwari – Anil Jain

Chandla (SC) – Dilip Ahirwar

Bijawar – Rajesh Shukla

Damoh – Jayant Malaiya

Jabera – Dharmendra Singh Lodhi

Hatta (SC) – Uma Khatik

Pawai – Prahlad Lodhi

Raigaon (SC) – Pratima Bagri

Nagod – Nagendra Singh

Amarpatan – Ramkhelavan Patel

Semariya – K.P. Tripathi

Teonthar – Siddharth Tiwari

Mangawan (SC) – Narendra Prajapati

Gurh – Nagendra Singh

Chitrangi (ST) – Radha Singh

Singrauli – Ramniwas Shah

Devsar (SC) – Rajendra Meshram

Dhauhani (ST) – Kunwar Singh Tekam

Beohari (ST) – Sharad Juglal Kol

Bandhavgarh (ST) – Shivnarayan Singh

Bahoriband – Pranay Prabhat Pandey

Jabalpur Uttar – Abhilash Pandey

Sihora (ST) – Santosh Barbade

Mandla (ST) – Sampatia Uike

Balaghat – Mausam Bisen

Waraseoni – Pradeep Jaiswal

Keolari – Rakesh Pal Singh

Lakhnadon (ST) – Vijay Uike

Tendukheda – Vishwanath

Churai – Lakhan Verma

Betul – Hemant Vijay Khandelwal

Timarni (ST) – Sanjay Shah

Seoni-Malwa – Premshankar Verma

Hoshangabad – Sitasaran Sharma

Pipariya (SC) – Thakur Das Nagvanshi

Bhojpur – Surendra Patwa

Basoda – Harisingh Raghuvanshi

Kurwai (SC) – Harisingh Sapre

Shamshabad – Surya Prakash Meena

Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim – Bhagwan Das Sabnani

Ashta (SC) – Gopal Singh

Narsinghgarh – Mohan Sharma

Biaora – Narayan Singh Pawar

Rajgarh – Amar Singh Yadav

Sarangpur (SC) – Gotam Tetwal

Susner – Vikaram Singh Rana

Shujalpur – Inder Singh Parmar

Kalapipal – Ghanshyam Chandravansi

Bagali (ST) – Murali Bhanwara

Mandhata – Narayan Patel

Khandwa (SC) – Kanchan Mukesh Tanve

Pandhana (ST) – Chhaya More

Nepanagar (ST) – Manju Rajendra Dadu

Burhanpur – Archana Chitnis

Badwah – Sachin Birla

Khargone – Balkrishna Patidar

Bhagwanpura (ST) – Chandra Singh Vamkle

Sendhawa (ST) – Antar Singh Arya

Jobat (ST) – Vishal Rawat

Sardarpur (ST) – Vel Singh Bhuria

Manawar (ST) – Hivram Kannoj

Dhar – Neena Vikram Verma

Indore-3 – Rakesh Golu Shukla

Indore-5 – Mahendra Hardiya

Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow – Usha Thakur

Mahidpur – Bahadur Singh Chauhan

Ujjain Uttar – Anil Kaluheda

Badnagar – Jitend Pandya

Ratlam Rural (ST) – Mathuralal Dawar

Jaora – Rajendra Pandey

Alot (SC) – Chintamani Malviya

Garoth – Chandersingh Sisodia

Manasa – Aniruddha Maru

Neemuch – Dilip Singh Parihar

Guna (SC) – Panna Lal Shakya

Vidisha – Mukesh Tandon



The single phase polling for 230 seats will be held on November 17 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. The filing of nomination for the upcoming state Assembly polls is scheduled to end on Monday, October 30.